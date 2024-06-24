Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Tab Shelf
Tab Shelf
Side panel vertical tabs for Chrome and Edge
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tab Shelf is a tab manager that lives in your browser's side panel. You can navigate between your tabs and windows, create and manage tab groups, and create rules to automate your tab grouping.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
User Experience
Edge Extensions
by
Tab Shelf
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Tab Shelf
Side panel vertical tabs for Chrome and Edge
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Tab Shelf by
Tab Shelf
was hunted by
Clarence Siew
in
Chrome Extensions
,
User Experience
,
Edge Extensions
. Made by
Clarence Siew
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
Tab Shelf
is not rated yet. This is Tab Shelf's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
#60
Report