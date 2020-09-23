Tab Management by Motion

discussion
Hey PH community! The user experience of the web browser hasn't changed much over the last decade. Even today, seemingly simple actions like dragging a couple tabs from one window to another are painful. This reflects a larger problem: the browser's UX wasn't designed to support dozens (let alone hundreds) of tabs at once. We built Motion's tab management tool to solve the browser's tab problems once and for all. These are the top problems Motion solves: Problem #1: Accumulating tabs that you don't need anymore. You usually keep a tab for one of two reasons: 1. Worrying you might need it some day in the future. You're afraid that if you closed it now, retrieving that tab could be very cumbersome. Motion solves this by letting you archive tabs and create workspaces for tabs that belong to one project/subject. 2. Reminding yourself to perform a task in the future. Motion solves this by letting you to schedule tabs to reappear in the future. Problem #2: Your current project requires many (10+) tabs. Motion's subtab feature lets you group all the tabs from one project under a single tab, as vertical "subtabs". This clears space in your horizontal tab bar, and makes more sense organizationally. Problem #3: It's hard/slow to find a particular tab. When you accumulate too many tabs, they turn into tiny rectangles in your browser's tab bar, with titles no longer visible. Individual tabs become extremely difficult to find. Motion solves this with a shortcut that lets you search for any tab across all windows. And of course, Motion solves dozens of other problems too such as tabs consuming too much memory/CPU, sharing tabs with others, cleaning duplicate tabs, web apps (e.g. calendar, email...etc) loading too slowly, needing to click through several pages to complete a single action (e.g. join a meeting)...etc. While solving these problems, we worked hard to make Motion fun and easy to use. Manage your tabs with a simple drag-and-drop interface, enjoy near-instantaneous (<100ms) response times for most actions, and access Motion from any webpage with a single keyboard shortcut! Pricing: we offer a 14-day free trial, and then $20/mo. We offer a 45min 1-1 personalized onboarding for every user (even for those on the free trial) to teach you our solution to a problem we've spent 10,000+ hours thinking deeply about. I've onboarded hundreds of users in the past couple months, and hope I'll be meeting you over Zoom in the next couple weeks. Motion has a LOT of room to improve; please let us know how can we help you be more productive in the browser!
A great idea! ⚡ I'll try it asap. It seems to be a game changer 👏
@b_tallandier Thanks so much, Benoît! We'd love to learn how we can make it better for you - you can treat us as your private browser engineers! Hit Option-K -> Support to email me personally!
