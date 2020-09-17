  1. Home
Synthesia

Generate professional-looking AI videos from text in minutes

With Synthesia businesses can now create professional-looking videos at scale. Companies are using it for: 👨‍🏫️ corporate learning & communications, 👨‍💻️ personalized sales and customer success videos, 🛍️ e-commerce product videos, 🎓 e-learning and more.
Urban Marovt
Victor
Hey there hunters! 👋 Make your own AI video here: https://www.synthesia.io/request... When we founded Synthesia almost three years ago we had a vision to make it easier to create video content for everyone. But not just a little easier; our goal was to introduce a paradigm shift in how we think about media production from something we record with cameras to something we program with computers. Today is a special moment on our journey as we launch what was once a fragile dream – a self-service platform that could transform text to a realistically looking video in minutes. It took a lot of tears, sweat, long nights, semi-manual projects and blue-sky R&D to get to this point. This product is still in public beta. But we’re really excited to see Fortune 500 companies and even small startups already using it for all sorts of purposes and unleashing previously untapped creativity with video. And we're just at the beginning. The media production pipeline is being reinvented, driven by the ability of neural networks to imitate the real world. In 10 years bedroom directors will be able to create Hollywood films on their laptops. If you're interested in our long-term vision, have a read here: [https://medium.com/@vriparbelli/...] Feel free to ask me and the Synthesia team anything here!
AJ O Flaherty
@vriparbelli Victor, the ability to upload own audio appears not to be available in the plan I just signed up for (30 euro a month). How much is the corporate plan (which the system indicates I need to do upload audio) - I can't see anywhere to upgrade or what the cost is?
Victor
Here's a message from AI Anna 💬
Juliet Bailin🦄🕵️‍♀️
Congrats to the whole team, looks really exciting! Seems like your "actors" can speak different languages... How many languages do you support?
Palle Broe
This is awesome! We are already using the feature at my company to create videos for internal learning. Much more engaging than the normal text on slides.
Victor
@palle_broe awesome!
