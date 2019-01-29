Publish a beautiful portfolio of your work and see where you rank globally for any of your skills. Rankings are free and over 95% accurate.
Hunter
Max DeutschMaker@_maxdeutsch
Hey Product Hunt! I'm excited to share Symbol with you. We've been thinking a lot about the question: "How can anyone credibly and universally prove their skills without relying on traditional credentials (i.e. degrees, job titles, years of experience)?". Symbol is one of our experiments to create a new and free "universal credential". On Symbol, you can publish a beautiful portfolio of your work and then see where you rank globally for any of your skills (you're given a percentile score from 1-99 for each skill). These rankings are free to receive and over 95% accurate (thanks to the Law of Large Numbers, explained more below). We'd love to hear what you think and see if you have any ideas to help 1. Improve the idea, 2. Create the necessary incentives to kickstart the network, 3. Other ideas to create a free universal credentialing system. ________________________________ Here's how it works, briefly: 1. Use our Medium-like editor to create a beautiful portfolio of your best work (here's an example case study: https://withsymbol.com/u/max/191...). 2. Tag each case study with the skills it demonstrates and publish the case study. (This can include tangible skills like graphic design and coding or less tangible skills like creativity and leadership). 3. Once published, your case study is anonymized and reviewed by others on the network. Reviews are done by pairwise comparisons (we ask a reviewer which of the two anonymous case studies better demonstrates the skill under review). 4. One review like this is very subjective, but once each case study is reviewed about 30-40 times directly (and thousands of times indirectly), your score converges to your "true score" with about 95% accuracy. For this to work, the "better" case study needs to be selected only about 55-60% of the time (where 50% is random), so there's a lot of baked in room for noise. *Scores are calculated using a modified version of the Glicko rating system, which is also used to compute chess rankings on Chess.com and your "hotness ranking" on Tinder, for example. We've made a number of modifications to make the algo work much better for this kind of ranking system (i.e. reviews are weighted in correspondence with the score of the reviewer for that particular skill). 5. Once your get your scores (a percentile score from 1-99), you can manage them how you want, either keeping them private or public. We have some additional info on our homepage: https://withsymbol.com/. ________________________________ Obviously, this is pretty out there, but we believe creating a free, credible, universal way to credential anybody in the world is one of the most compelling opportunities currently. At scale, it would drastically change the ways the education and job markets work. We would love if you could help us explore this idea further. Let us know if you have any feedback or thoughts, and looking forward to seeing your portfolios on Symbol!
Nicolas Raga@nicolas_raga1
Beautifully designed product that actually solves a real world problem!! Can't wait until this gains more traction!!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Super interesting. How do you avoid gaming?
Max DeutschMaker@_maxdeutsch
@rrhoover Yeah, we've thought a lot about this. Curious to know which kinds of "gaming" came to your mind first. Here are some of the main things we've considered: 1. Firstly, in order to get your score, your case studies need to be public, which we think helps with the accurate self-reporting (i.e. People's public LinkedIn's are definitely closer to the truth than their private resumes). In the future, we'd love to have additional ways to validate case studies (i.e. endorsements from employers, connection to Stripe account for startups, etc.). 2. We do plagiarism checks on all submitted case studies. 3. Once a case study is scored, you can no longer edit (i.e. you can't first lie, get your score, and then change the case study back to the truth). 4. As far as ensuring quality reviews, we've created a system that's pretty good at detecting "bad actors" / "random reviewers" vs. well-intentioned reviewers. Also, built into the system is a ton of room for noise in the collective reviews process (i.e. even if some reviews aren't "good", scores still converge consistently to the same place). 5. There's no way to find and directly review a friend's case study (i.e. I can't just ask my friends to inflate my score). 6. The case studies, when being reviewed, are completely anonymous, so reviewers can only base judgments off of the work (and not background, gender, race, etc.) Would love to hear what you had in mind...
