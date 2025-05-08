Launches
Syft AI
Define Your news & choose your topics for personalized feed
Visit
Upvote 99
Unlike other news apps, you tell us the exact topics you care about, and we bring you time-saving, unbiased takeaways from the world's most trusted sources.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
News
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
Syft AI
Define Your News. Your Topics, Your Way.
Follow
Syft AI by
was hunted by
Sophia L.
in
Productivity
News
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sophia L.
,
Simon Wand
,
Jamie G
,
Shawn Dean
and
Yul YP
. Featured on May 13th, 2025.
Syft AI
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 22nd, 2025.