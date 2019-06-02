Swish
The missing gesture layer for macOS.
A gesture layer and window manager for the trackpad power user.
Control windows and applications right from your trackpad with intuitive two-finger swipe, pinch, tap, and hold gestures. Always be in control with live tooltips and haptic feedback.
Christian RenningerMaker
Hey there! I love using the trackpad on my MacBook Pro and always wondered why its excellent gesture recognition does not extend to controlling windows and apps. Also, dragging-based window managers suck on a multi-monitor setup. So after graduating, I spontaneously decided to learn Swift and make this idea reality. You will most likely need a short time to get familiar with Swish's gesture system, especially for advanced features like pausing gestures, chaining from dock and screen switching, but after that, 'swishing' becomes second nature and you won't be able to live without it. There are a lot of details to discover. The documentation for Swish is its preferences window, so read thoroughly! This launch turned out to be sliiiiightly stressful as I wanted to get Swish out before WWDC on Monday and I had to rethink some core components after realizing that apps using the Accessibility API cannot be published to the App Store anymore. Oops. There is a 7 day trial period, after that Swish is 5€/$/£ for a limited time. Swish is notarized by Apple, so it's ready for the latest Mojave update (10.14.5). Let me know if you need help enabling system permissions! I really hope you like it and although I call myself 'highly opinionated', I am always open to suggestions, so bring 'em on!
Manny Orduña
Looks great and appears to be more intuitive than the others I've seen. Really like how you utilise the top bar, rather than just the "Expand" button
Jonathan Laniado
What is this black magic...?!
