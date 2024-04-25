Launches
Survei
Survei
Your users have a voice - listen, learn, improve
Survei: Lightweight feedback & lead tool for websites. No bloat, just results. Easy integration, actionable insights. Free plan available. Start now!
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
by
Survei
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
LogoFast
1,545 upvotes
I used LogoFast to create logo for my product Survei.me :)
About this launch
Survei
Your Users Have a Voice. Listen, Learn, Improve.
0
reviews
32
followers
Survei by
Survei
was hunted by
Rohit Dasu
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Rohit Dasu
. Featured on April 30th, 2024.
Survei
is not rated yet. This is Survei's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
