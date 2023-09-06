Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SuperQuiz
SuperQuiz

SuperQuiz

AI generated custom multiplayer quizzes in seconds

Free Options
Embed
Create AI-powered quizzes in seconds: Educators, create custom quizzes to reinforce topics. Companies, enhance trainings, or onboarding with team & project quizzes. Families, celebrate birthdays with questions on favorites of the person celebrating.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Games
 by
SuperQuiz
Boost.space
Ad
Synchronize your data across 1600+ tools in a real-time

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Transitioning from teaching to tech, I've built my first SAAS from the ground up. I'm seeking insightful feedback from those who can test multiple quizzes and offer feature recommendations or any other constructive feedback to improve my product."

SuperQuiz
The makers of SuperQuiz
About this launch
SuperQuiz
SuperQuizAI Generated Custom Multiplayer Quizzes in seconds
0
reviews
21
followers
SuperQuiz by
SuperQuiz
was hunted by
Ashwini Uppal
in Education, Artificial Intelligence, Games. Made by
Ashwini Uppal
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
SuperQuiz
is not rated yet. This is SuperQuiz's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-