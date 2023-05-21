Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Superpowered AI
Superpowered AI

Superpowered AI

Knowledge Base as a Service for LLM Applications

Free
Embed
Superpowered AI is an end-to-end knowledge retrieval solution that makes it easy to add external knowledge & long-term memory to your LLM application. Simply upload your files, query your knowledge base, & place the query results in your LLM prompt.
Launched in
API
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
Superpowered AI
Microsoft Clarity
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
Superpowered AI
Superpowered AIKnowledge Base as a Service for LLM Applications
0
reviews
4
followers
Superpowered AI by
Superpowered AI
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in API, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Dillon Martin
,
Zach McCormick
,
Nick McCormick
and
Justin Clark
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Superpowered AI
is not rated yet. This is Superpowered AI's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-