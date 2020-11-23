Superpeer Channels
I've been on Superpeer since I hunted it in March to coach makers on how to launch on Product Hunt and on product design and strategy. Superpeer is also the platform that powers Product Hunt Mentors. Today, Superpeer is launching livestream channels (free and paid) on its platform, having recently upgraded to a brilliant new UI and lowered its fee to nothing! (It takes 3% to cover Stripe fees). In celebration of the launch, and to explore another topic I'm passionate about, I will be hosting a FREE livestream on Tues, Nov 24 at 1pm PST on "Hacking productivity with Alfred". Go sign up — hope to see you there!
Hi Product Hunt! Today is a very exciting day for us at Superpeer -- we raised another $8M round of funding, and are announcing Channels and Streams. Now, on top of the 1:1 calls you know us for, you will also be able to host paid livestreams, and earn monthly recurring revenue through your subscribers. Superpeer Livestreams is mindful, it’s about connecting with your true fans, having deeper interactions. Try Superpeer channels and you will discover many delightful features: we made it easy to go live with your viewers, bringing them into the conversation, upvoting questions, and network with each other, amongst other things. We are launching to a select group before we make it generally available. @chrismessina is hosting his first livestream tomorrow: https://superpeer.com/chrismessi... If you’d like to start your channel and start hosting livestreams, please drop us a note and we will get you started. I’ll update this post with our first Superpeer Channels as they come, and post a link to our funding announcement (11a EST) on Techcrunch. Thanks for being with us, and see you on Superpeer! ✨
