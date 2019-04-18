Supergreat Reviews

Introducing Supergreat! An app that easily allows anyone to create reviews of their favorite beauty products, discover new products from real people, discuss routines, ask questions—all while collecting rewards from the beauty brands they love the most.
Ryan Hoover
Here's a review of my favorite lotion. 😊 For those that don't know, @danblackman and @tbfaux launched Huddle a few years ago, which later evolved into Supergreat. Curious how you eventually decided to pivot in this direction and what you learned from Huddle that's applied to this app and community.
