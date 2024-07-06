Launches
SuperGPT

SuperGPT

Use ChatGPT on Google Sheets

Free Options
SuperGPT integrates GPT with Google Sheets, boosting productivity by 10x through automating repetitive tasks. Ideal for founders, marketers, and analysts.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Superjoin
Pexx
Pexx
About this launch
Superjoin
SuperjoinSupercharging Spreadsheets
SuperGPT by
Superjoin
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Manan Gupta
,
Vinayak Jhunjhunwala
,
Abhinav Das
,
Saai Sabareesh
,
Abhinav Sinha
,
kushagra
,
Nitya Vaidya
,
Srikar S
,
Kabir Singh Shekhawat
,
Karan Dua
and
Abhinav Das
. Featured on July 12th, 2024.
Superjoin
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Superjoin's first launch.
