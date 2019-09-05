Log In
Superfans by Pat Flynn

Stand out, grow your tribe & build a successful business

I thought I'd practice what I preach & be a superfan of Pat myself & hunt his amazing book on ProductHunt
Superfans is a watershed book in the history of marketing precisely because it doesn't teach you how to market, it teaches you how to serve and deserve
Saksham Sharda
Saksham Sharda
HunterHiring
The great thing about Superfans is its ability to extricate our mindset from the commercial nature of marketing, and to enable us to build real, human, and lasting relationships with 'customers.' Customers (read: believers/worshippers/evangelicals/superfans) who will go 10 extra miles for us because we went 1 extra mile for them. 'Superfans' is a watershed book in the history of marketing precisely because it doesn't teach you how to 'market', it teaches you how to serve and deserve.
