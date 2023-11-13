Products
SuperDuperDB
Ranked #11 for today

SuperDuperDB

Bring AI to your database

Free
Embed
Build AI applications easily without needing to move your data to complex pipelines and specialized vector databases. Integrate AI and vector search directly with your database including real-time inference and model training. Just using Python!
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 +4 by
SuperDuperDB
About this launch
SuperDuperDB
SuperDuperDBBring AI to your database
0
reviews
78
followers
SuperDuperDB by
SuperDuperDB
was hunted by
Fernando Guerra
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Md Fazlul Karim
,
Fotis Nikolaidis
,
Fernando Guerra
,
Duncan Blythe
,
Timo Hagenow
,
Kartik Sharma
and
Jalon Zhou
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
SuperDuperDB
is not rated yet. This is SuperDuperDB's first launch.
Upvotes
64
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#30