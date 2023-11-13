Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SuperDuperDB
Ranked #11 for today
SuperDuperDB
Bring AI to your database
Visit
Upvote 64
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Build AI applications easily without needing to move your data to complex pipelines and specialized vector databases. Integrate AI and vector search directly with your database including real-time inference and model training. Just using Python!
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
+4 by
SuperDuperDB
About this launch
SuperDuperDB
Bring AI to your database
0
reviews
78
followers
Follow for updates
SuperDuperDB by
SuperDuperDB
was hunted by
Fernando Guerra
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Md Fazlul Karim
,
Fotis Nikolaidis
,
Fernando Guerra
,
Duncan Blythe
,
Timo Hagenow
,
Kartik Sharma
and
Jalon Zhou
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
SuperDuperDB
is not rated yet. This is SuperDuperDB's first launch.
Upvotes
64
Comments
13
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#30
Report