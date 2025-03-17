Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ツSupercut
ツSupercut
Record your screen → share instantly → look like a PRO✨
Visit
Upvote 65
ツSupercut is beautiful, simple and fast. Just record your screen, share instantly and look professional...with a little help from AI.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Sales
•
User Experience
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
ツSupercut
Record your screen, share instantly & communicate like a PRO
Follow
65
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ツSupercut by
ツSupercut
was hunted by
David OKuniev
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
User Experience
. Made by
Mark
,
Maarten Ackermans
,
Neil Kinnish
,
Hilmar Ragnarsson
and
David OKuniev
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
ツSupercut
is not rated yet. This is ツSupercut's first launch.