Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Super Prompts
Ranked #20 for today
Super Prompts
Marketplace for DALL·E 2 and midjourney prompts
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The home of prompt engineering. Buy and sell AI prompts. Build your prompt engineering portfolio. Find the best AI prompts for your projects.
Launched in
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Super Prompts
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Super Prompts
Marketplace for DALL·E 2 and Midjourney prompts
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Super Prompts by
Super Prompts
was hunted by
Persona
in
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Persona
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Super Prompts
is not rated yet. This is Super Prompts's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#47
Report