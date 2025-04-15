Subscribe
Super Builder 2.0

A drag-and-drop website builder for Notion
Introducing an updated version of the popular Super Builder! A free drag-and-drop website building template for Notion. Comes with over 60 pre-built components and custom themes.
Website BuilderNo-CodeNotion

Meet the team

Create custom websites with Notion
Super Builder 2.0
Featured on April 16th, 2025.
Super is rated 4.9/5 by 93 users. It first launched on April 30th, 2020.