Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Super Builder 2.0
This is a launch from Super
See 4 previous launches
Super Builder 2.0
A drag-and-drop website builder for Notion
Visit
Upvote 60
Introducing an updated version of the popular Super Builder! A free drag-and-drop website building template for Notion. Comes with over 60 pre-built components and custom themes.
Free
Launch tags:
Website Builder
•
No-Code
•
Notion
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Super
Create custom websites with Notion
4.9 out of 5.0
Follow
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Super Builder 2.0 by
Super
was hunted by
Josh Millgate
in
Website Builder
,
No-Code
,
Notion
. Made by
Josh Millgate
,
Jason Werner
,
Cam Incoll
and
Josh Werner
. Featured on April 16th, 2025.
Super
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 93 users. It first launched on April 30th, 2020.