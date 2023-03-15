Transform your Notion pages into professional sites within minutes. With a wide range of templates, custom domain hosting, liquid syntax, redirects, and themes, you can create amazing websites without any coding knowledge.
This is the 2nd launch from Bullet.so - Build websites from Notion. View more
Notion website builder with AI, Membership & Design editor
Bullet.so-AI website builder for Notion
Launching today
Bullet AI lets you build beautiful websites from Notion in seconds. Add your pages and AI styles everything automatically so you can focus on your content and watch your imagination come alive. No coding needed. Just pick template, customize with AI, launch.
Free Options
Launch tags:Website Builder•No-Code•Notion
Launch Team
Bullet.so - Build websites from Notion
👋 Hi everyone, Aswin here, founder of Bullet.so
We built Bullet AI because creating beautiful websites from Notion shouldn’t be hard or frustrating.
Most website builders either make you start from scratch or force you into templates.
Styling takes hours of tweaking blocks, spacing, and colors. It’s tedious and boring.
Bullet AI changes that.
What does it do?
Take your Notion pages and instantly turn them into fully styled websites
Upload a screenshot or describe a design and AI matches it for you
Style a single block or your entire page with a few clicks
Fine-tune every detail with Design Mode if you want full control
Now you can make any website you want — from portfolios, knowledge bases, landing pages, to blogs and more — in seconds.
Why is it unique?
It works directly with Notion so your layout always stays intact
It combines AI inspiration with precise manual control
It’s fast, effortless, and actually fun to use
🚀 We're launching on Product Hunt!
We’ve spent months refining Bullet AI to make building websites from Notion as fast and fun as possible. Come show us some love and check out our launch page on Product Hunt — your feedback means everything to us!
COUPONS
🎉 To celebrate our Product Hunt launch, we’ve prepared 50 exclusive coupons for the community. Try it out at Bullet.so and redeem with code PHBULLETAI.
We’d love to hear what you think, what features you want next, and how we can make building Notion websites even easier.
Further Read
Check out our announcement blog to learn more about how easy it is to create websites using Notion with Bullet AI.
@aswin_kumar This looks amazing, Aswin! Really cool to see Bullet AI, I mean this is a huge gap in the market, I haven't seen any AI notion website builders. Congratulations...also thanks for the coupon code definitely going to try it 😉
Simply Write
@aswin_kumar I love seeing tools like this hit the scene. Bullet AI feels like exactly what Notion users have been waiting for. Big congrats on the launch, Aswin!