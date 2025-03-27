Subscribe
Supavoice

Supavoice

Voice to text app for macos
Supavoice turns speech into perfectly formatted text in any Mac app. Dictate emails, notes, and posts with smart formatting modes. One-time purchase, uses your own OpenAI API key - you control the costs. Say it, format it, done.
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceAudio

Meet the team

About this launch
Supavoice
Supavoice
Voice to text app for macos
Supavoice by
Supavoice
Ajith R
Ajith R
Featured on March 28th, 2025.
Supavoice
is not rated yet. This is Supavoice's first launch.