Supabase AI Assistant

Idea to Postgres database

A global AI Assistant with several new abilities, such as Postgres schema design, data queries and charting, error debugging, Postgres RLS policies, Postgres Functions, Postgres Triggers, SQL to supabase-js conversion - Available today.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Recharts
Radix UI
PostgreSQL
shadcn/ui
Jonny Summers-Muir
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Database. Made by
Saxon Fletcher
and
Joshen Lim
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
is rated 4.8/5 by 209 users. It first launched on May 27th, 2020.
