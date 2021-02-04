discussion
A year ago I deleted Facebook and Instagram from my phone. I didn’t like the attention hijacking, or the never-ending feed surfing, or how they made me feel. I looked around for a more minimalist platform I could use to stay connected to family and friends. When I couldn't find one, I built one! Sundayy is a social network centered around mindful reflection. It is designed to be checked just once a week, on Sunday. Mon - Sat: You’re prompted to slow down, reflect, and write about what the day has brought you. Once you reflect, that’s it. Reflections are kept secret for now, and there are no feeds to check. Sunday: Reflections for the week are revealed. You can look back on your friend’s and family’s week as they lived it; day by day, in their own words. My husband and I have been building Sundayy together while using it with close family and friends. For us Sundayy is about spending time away from feeds, thinking deeper about our days, and sharing what matters with the people who matter.
