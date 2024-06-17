Launches
The AI life coach for your biggest goals

Free Options
Summit helps you organize and track your goals, stay accountable to those goals, and be supported 24/7 by a customizable and personalized AI life coach. Summit helps thousands of people reach their peak and is available on iOS and Android.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GPT-4 by OpenAI
Loops
ElevenLabs
About this launch
Summitthe AI life coach for your biggest goals
was hunted by
Alex Roe
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Alex Roe
and
Tripp Roberts
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Summit's first launch.
