Not everyone has the time to read a whole book, add notes, and draft them up onto their computer. Luckily for you, you don't have to with Summa-Rise.
kameron tanseliMaker@kameron_tanseli
Hey PH, For a while now I have been making notes whenever I read books. I do this because it allows me to re-enforce my learnings on the go without having to reread the entire book. After getting numerous requests to share my notes (I like to send people small chunks of my notes as teasers 😅). I decided to build Summa-Rise (Summaries + the fact I read in the mornings) with the intention of: 1. Funding my next set of Books 📚 2. Helping you save time and learn faster without suffering from all these algorithmic summary bots 😭 I hope you guys enjoy the free post on Getting Real 👋🏻
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)Pro@emilyjsnowdon · Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
@kameron_tanseli Hi Kameron, interesting idea. What is your expected timeframe for reading a new book and condensing the notes to send on? Do you have a list of upcoming titles you're going through?
kameron tanseliMaker@kameron_tanseli
@emilyjsnowdon Hi Emily, I normally get through a book and make notes every 1-2 weeks depending on the size of the book. For example I am nearly finished with the Tribe of mentors which has over 13 pages of summarised notes 😵(its a 673 page book). You can see upcoming books here: https://summa-rise.com/next_books/
