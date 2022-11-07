Products
Home
→
Product
→
Substor
Ranked #9 for today
Substor
Connect with your followers on a deeper level
Let your followers provide you with their details and send them a personalized e-mail notification whenever you post with the post link that will improve your connection as well as engagement rate.
Launched in
Celebrities
,
Platformers
,
SaaS
by
Substor
About this launch
Substor
Connect with your followers on a deeper level
Substor by
Substor
was hunted by
Gaurav verma
in
Celebrities
,
Platformers
,
SaaS
. Made by
Gaurav verma
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Substor
is not rated yet. This is Substor's first launch.
Upvotes 30
30
Comments 14
14
Day rank #9
#9
Week rank #55
#55
