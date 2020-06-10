  1. Home
  2.  → STUDIO 3.0

STUDIO 3.0

Web design platform for all creatives 👨‍🎨

#3 Product of the DayToday
Design your next website however you imagine. Turn it live without writing code. Keep it fresh with a dynamic CMS. Intuitive enough to do it all yourself, or collaborate with your team in real-time, all within STUDIO.
STUDIO 3.0 | Turn ideas to live web experiences, in one place with your team.Exciting updates for building with closer collaboration, richer possibilities, yet same intuitiveness. STUDIO is unveiling its biggest update ever including a collaborative CMS, drag-n-drop Animations, smart Symbols, and so much more. With these additions, building your own dynamic web experience has never been easier.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
Yutaka Ishii
Yutaka Ishii
Maker
Hi Product Hunt fam 👋! STUDIO started as a no-code web design tool, and today we are back with the BIGGEST update ever 🎉. Now you can design, publish, and analyze your web experience—all from one single platform 👆. Same easy to use workflows, now added with 🖍️ CMS with Google Docs like real-time collaboration 🎬 Animations customizable with simple drag-n-drop 📋 Smart Symbols with smart sync and so much more. Unite your tools and team to stay creative together, even when staying home. From Tokyo, with love, Yutaka
Upvote (7)Share
Adithya Shreshti
Adithya Shreshti
Hunter
As a no-code enthusiast, I have been seeing STUDIO even before their commercial launch on Product Hunt. The possibilities it offers now is amazing and worth checking out for the latest CMS and collaboration features. Congrats @ytk141 and team of folks from Tokyo.
Upvote (7)Share
daisuke538
daisuke538
"STUDIO" is a complete version of nocode web design tool!!!!!
Upvote (5)Share
Yutaka Ishii
Yutaka Ishii
Maker
@new_user_16362c68d7 Yes it is! Equipped with tools for designers, engineers and editors to stay creative together, we are excited to see what you will create with STUDIO ✨
UpvoteShare
おり | ENTAKU
おり | ENTAKU
STUDIO is the simplest and seamless website development tool. I recommend this tool to any designer, marketer, or startup CEO.
Upvote (4)Share
Yutaka Ishii
Yutaka Ishii
Maker
@ori_io Thank you 🙌!
UpvoteShare
古庄伸吾 / みらいの食券 全国展開中🎫
古庄伸吾 / みらいの食券 全国展開中🎫
STUDIO is a really great no-code web design tool. This product is creating a future where web design is becoming faster and more beautiful all over the world.
Upvote (3)Share
Yutaka Ishii
Yutaka Ishii
Maker
@logosta Thank you! Let's create a more beautiful web together 🖍!
Upvote (1)Share