STUDIO 3.0
Web design platform for all creatives 👨🎨
Yutaka Ishii
Hi Product Hunt fam 👋! STUDIO started as a no-code web design tool, and today we are back with the BIGGEST update ever 🎉. Now you can design, publish, and analyze your web experience—all from one single platform 👆. Same easy to use workflows, now added with 🖍️ CMS with Google Docs like real-time collaboration 🎬 Animations customizable with simple drag-n-drop 📋 Smart Symbols with smart sync and so much more. Unite your tools and team to stay creative together, even when staying home. From Tokyo, with love, Yutaka
"STUDIO" is a complete version of nocode web design tool!!!!!
@new_user_16362c68d7 Yes it is! Equipped with tools for designers, engineers and editors to stay creative together, we are excited to see what you will create with STUDIO ✨
STUDIO is the simplest and seamless website development tool. I recommend this tool to any designer, marketer, or startup CEO.
STUDIO is a really great no-code web design tool. This product is creating a future where web design is becoming faster and more beautiful all over the world.
