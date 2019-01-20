STUDIO 2.0

Design, Collaborate & Publish websites without coding.
STUDIO saves weeks of your time usually spent updating mockups and writing code so that you can focus on what really matters: design.
Reviews
+10 reviews
- Pros:
Very intuitive and easy features allow rapid page designs that are fully responsive. Live collaboration works great too.Cons:
Would be nice if there was a CMS solution integrated.
I’ve been using the beta for a few months now and it gives you all the controls you need to make your site very customizable while getting pages published FAST!Caleb Kingston has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Adithya ShreshtiHunter@adithya · Founder of Knowmad Life | Startuposphere
When STUDIO was on Product Hunt during August'17, it got amazing fans and turned out to be the top Product of the day then. They have come a long way in the last 15 months. From just being a prototyping tool to where it is now is just worth appreciating. Now, you can design the website of your dreams and go live in just one click - totally code-free. @ytk141 is one of the CEO of STUDIO
Stefania MongioMaker@stefania · Growth Marketing @STUDIO
@adithya Thank you fo hunting us!
Yutaka IshiiMaker@ytk141 · CEO@STUDIO
@adithya Thank you fo hunting us, Adithya! :)
Jeong Jin Ho@jinho_jeong · Product Designer at Tokyo, Japan
finally! 2.0! congrats! make a easy website tool. ever! recommended!
Yutaka IshiiMaker@ytk141 · CEO@STUDIO
@jinho_jeong Thank you Jin Ho!! 😃
Tom Bekkers@bekkers92 · Hey, I'm Tom, a digital product designer
Congrats on your launch guys, it looks great. Would love to hear what you believe are the main advantages over something like Webflow. Thanks! 🙂
Yutaka IshiiMaker@ytk141 · CEO@STUDIO
@bekkers92 Hey Tom, thanks for the comment! I think the main difference is that Webflow is a visual coding tool, while I would rather describe STUDIO as a design tool whose output is a fully functional end product. Overall designing with STUDIO is more intuitive and less focused on coding. Also, we have real time collaboration: designers and marketers alike can edit the page at the same time and see what others are up to.
Sota Mikami@sota_mikami
Awesome!! I love its concept movie;
Stefania MongioMaker@stefania · Growth Marketing @STUDIO
@sota_mikami Thank you! 😉
Yutaka IshiiMaker@ytk141 · CEO@STUDIO
Hey people! I’m Yutaka, CEO of STUDIO, but also a web designer. Me and @keimakai1993 created STUDIO because we were tired of spending endless hours coding, setting up servers, and creating prototypes. We just want to focus on the best part of web design: designing! Unlike illustration based design tools such as Figma or Sketch, on STUDIO you can actually publish your website design without having to translate it into code. We’re excited to launch an all-new version of STUDIO today built from the ground up. When we were first hunted in 2017, we were a prototyping tool. Today we are an all-in-one design platform. A summary of some great new features: - Publish your website design without coding - Collaborate in real time with other team members - Drag & Drop 3.0: a much smoother and intuitive design experience - Dark mode: Focus on perfecting your design without distractions. - Brand new video course and learning resources to quickly master STUDIO Signing up is free, give it a go and let us know what you think in the comments 🙂 https://studio.design/
