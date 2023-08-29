Products
Home
→
Product
→
Studdy
Studdy
An AI tutor for every student
Studdy (YC S23) is an AI tutor in your pocket. Just take a photo to get instant help on any homework problem. Studdy can teach any kid at any age any math problem (from 2nd grade to AP Calculus). We also do Chem, Physics, Biology, Reading, and more.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Kids & Parenting
by
Studdy
About this launch
Studdy
An AI tutor for every student
0
reviews
9
followers
Studdy by
Studdy
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Kids & Parenting
. Made by
Mike Lam
. Featured on August 29th, 2023.
Studdy
is not rated yet. This is Studdy's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report