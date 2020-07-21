  1. Home
  2.  → Struck

Struck

The astrology-based matchmaking app

Sign up to find compatible matches, delivered daily. The app will only show you users with compatible charts, based on astrological synastry. Skeptics welcome! (California only)
My dream dating app has been banned by AppleHey! If you're new here, and enjoy this story - please consider subscribing to Webworm so you get my stories delivered direct to your inbox. I made a filmed called Tickled and a series for Netflix called Dark Tourist - but here I write two newsletters a week about strange internet mysteries, and other things I dive into.
After numerous rejections, Struck's dating app for the Co-Star crowd hits the App StoreFounded by former Apple engineers, a new app called Struck wants to be the Tinder for the Co-Star crowd. In other words, it's an astrology-based matchmaker. But it took close to 10 attempts over several months for the startup to get its app approved by Apple for inclusion in the App Store.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
The aesthetic of the website kinda reminds me of Poolside FM. As a happily married, I'm not the target demographic for this app, but looks fun for those into astrology and/or alternative ways to meeting new people. They say sceptics are welcome - so maybe give it a go either way? It's also reminding me of a mixture between those older teen magazines from the 90s that would tell you who to date based on star-sign and a mashup with Dream Phone - anyone remember that game?
UpvoteShare