Strive Minutes 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Shalvi Agrawal
Maker
Hello, We released Minutes 6 months ago as a simple, beautiful timer for people who would like to build a meditation habit or simply keep a log of their meditation history. Minutes always was meant to be simple and minimal with a focus on keeping the UI free of fuss and frills. Following the same guidelines but expanding the offerings we recently released Minutes 2.0 which includes: a) An interval timer with both equal and custom intervals. We have tried to keep this feature very visual and intuitive. b) An option to journal experiences for a more qualitative log of sessions. We have found that it helps to catalogues experiences and struggles to get a better idea of our progress. c) Integration with google fit - a much debated enhancement, but one that we felt was important for users who use more than one meditation app; Integrating with Google Fit allows them to see all their meditation history in one place This is an app for people who have some experience with meditation. In our own meditation journeys we have found that though guided meditation can be a very good launchpad, they can also become a crutch, and eventually we need to simply sit with our thoughts with no external interruptions to progress. We have tried to keep the UI free of distractions, providing only the essentials to ensure that we don't get tangled up in options and gamification. Minutes has been made with a lot of thought and love and we are always open to feedback and hearing from our users. You can write to me here or mail at minutes.support@nutcracker.tech. Thank You
UpvoteShare