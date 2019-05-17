Strive Minutes

Minutes is a simple, beautiful, meditation timer for android.
3 Ways to make Mindfulness Meditation long lasting habitLast year, I found myself affected by all the conundrum around me, I realized that I stopped looking at myself both physically, mentally and spiritually. Somewhere I lost the connect I had with myself and my surroundings. I wasn't clinically depressed or entrapped in the spiral of anxiety but I was standing on the edge.
Introducing Minutes, a minimal meditation timerA tool that assists with meditation should be distraction free and simple. We made Minutes for ourselves, mostly out of necessity. We looked at the android market for an app that did only a few things but did them well.
Shalvi AgrawalMaker@shalvi_agrawal
Hello, A tool that assists with meditation should be distraction free and simple. We made Minutes for ourselves, mostly out of necessity. We looked at the android market for a simple timer, that worked when our screen was asleep, that silenced everything during a session and that maintained some basic statistics (statistics we did not lose due to a crash or change of devices). We also wanted it to be beautiful and calming as a meditation app should be. No full-frills UI and options to distract from the aim. We needed the app to not have any Social aspect or distractions like different sounds and themes to choose from, ability to chat with people, excessive gamification for encouragement. These work very well to motivate some, especially at the beginning of their meditation journey but will distract others and possibly detract their focus. Minutes is new, and we are always open to any reviews, suggestions and comments, here or via email at minutes.support@nutcracker.tech. Thank you !
