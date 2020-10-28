Storytime by Papercups

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alex Reichert
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 We’re really excited to share Storytime with you! It’s the easiest way to support users, allowing you to see what they’re doing in real-time while also chatting with them live. Since there is no setup involved for your users, Storytime makes this process a breeze — you no longer have to ask your users to grant screenshare permissions, make them a meeting host, or anything like that. You can view their screen with just a click. Storytime is also easy to integrate. It takes 2 lines of code, and requires zero setup on the user’s end. It's also built with privacy in mind. Since Storytime captures DOM elements rather than pixels, developers can block certain elements or inputs on the page from showing up in Storytime. This prevents sensitive data from being shared, which isn’t possible with regular screenshare. Oh, and Storytime is completely open-source! This makes it possible to host all your data on-premise. You can find all the code on Github: • Storytime: https://github.com/papercups-io/... • Dashboard: https://github.com/papercups-io/... We’d love to hear any feedback or answer any questions you might have 😊
Share