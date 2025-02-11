Subscribe
Open source sdk for stories and onboardings
Boost Engagement: Add Video Stories & Onboardings. Open-source SDK and web service that makes it easy to create and integrate video stories and onboarding into mobile apps and websites.
SaaSDeveloper ToolsSDK

Open source SDK for Stories and Onboardings
StorySDK by
StorySDK
was hunted by
Viktor Seraleev
in SaaS, Developer Tools, SDK. Made by
Viktor Seraleev
,
Aleksei Cherepanov
,
Dmitry Bayko
and
Ingvarr Alef
. Featured on February 22nd, 2025.
StorySDK
is not rated yet. This is StorySDK's first launch.