StorySDK
Open source sdk for stories and onboardings
Boost Engagement: Add Video Stories & Onboardings. Open-source SDK and web service that makes it easy to create and integrate video stories and onboarding into mobile apps and websites.
SaaS
Developer Tools
SDK
About this launch
Open source SDK for Stories and Onboardings
StorySDK by
was hunted by
Viktor Seraleev
SaaS
Developer Tools
SDK
Viktor Seraleev
Aleksei Cherepanov
Dmitry Bayko
Ingvarr Alef
. Featured on February 22nd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is StorySDK's first launch.