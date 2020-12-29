StoryLines by FundStory

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Bobby Gilbert
MakerGrowing FundStory
👋 Hey PH community, I’m super excited to release what our team has been working on recently. To level set, we’re building the OS for non-dilutive capital, because not every tech business is a good fit for venture capital. Less than 1% of all new businesses take investment from VCs. And of that 1%, less than .1% drive the bulk of returns for the category. So our goal is to help founders access and manage funding while maintaining ownership in their business through venture alternatives. After launching our beta here on ProductHunt a few months ago, we found an interesting pattern in activity. Founders would openly share interesting funding and revenue milestones/events on Twitter via threads. Which makes sense, as traditional tech media usually won’t cover these events unless it’s a massive venture round. With our mission being centered around serving the growing community of founders building “non-venture backed” businesses. It’s important for us to build tools to amplify their stories. That’s why today, we’re rolling out the StoryLine feature within the FundStory platform - a new way to share and publish new milestones in the form of a story line. Each StoryLine will follow the arc in which our software adds value (Pre-funding, Funding, and Post Funding). Tracking events like: 📈 Revenue Milestones 🔼 Funding Score Increases 🏦 Non-dilutive funding & much more! These StoryLines can be shared on social and/or published live! Whether you’re retaining equity by bootstrapping or through non-dilutive funding, we'd love to see the StoryLine you create!
Share
Congrats @rogilbert215