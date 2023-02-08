Sign in
Ranked #1 for today
Storylane 2.0
Build killer product demos in 10 mins
Storylane is an interactive demo platform for companies to showcase their products. With Storylane, your buyers can self-experience your product, leading to much more qualified leads.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Sales
,
Marketing
+1 by
Storylane
About this launch
Storylane 2.0 by
Storylane
was hunted by
Nalin Pradeep
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Sales
,
Marketing
. Made by
Nalin Pradeep
,
Akash Bansal
,
Harshvardhan Mishra
,
Andy Alekseenko
,
Nishath Fareen
,
Akshaya Chandramouli
,
Sur Max
,
Maria Nicolae
,
Konstantin Ovchinnikov
,
Anand Vatsya
and
Arpitha R
. Featured on March 2nd, 2023.
Storylane
is rated
5/5 ★
by 21 users. It first launched on August 4th, 2021.
Upvotes
222
Comments
65
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#27
