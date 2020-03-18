StoryChief: Social.

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Valeri Potchekailov
Maker
Pro
Hi there PH folks! Online collaboration, focus, and clear communication from home have never been as important as today. Even if your business is suffering because it depends on physical meetings you can still help your clients! Your customers and leads are all at home and are online! It’s the best time to educate them with your expertise and get their trust. Share your knowledge, create value and educate. Now you have this chance. You have time! To help you with that StoryChief has launched and opened up its brand new social media collaboration feature for FREE until May 19th! ✅ Collaborate on social posts ✅ Multichannel distribution ✅ Manage content calendar ✅ Gather multichannel results in one dashboard ✅ Create campaigns ✅ Schedule revival posts Would love to hear your feedback. There are many tools out there but most of them are often too technical and not userfriendly at all. We apply a design-first approach to make sure the UI and UX are smooth.
Upvote (2)Share