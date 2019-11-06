StoryChief Content Management
Here at StoryChief, we are always advancing our existing features to the next level! And this feature is crucial to monitor your content. We know how painful it is to analyze the content you are working on or published before. It's important that you can find relevant information lightning-fast. Like when you have your content meeting and want to show your team a list of drafts or published stories that meet certain criteria. For example, a deadline, SEO score, approval status, and performance. Meet the new stories listing system within StoryChief: ⚡️ SET UP YOUR KPI's Display the KPI columns that are important to you. Some examples being: SEO score status, Read time, Nº of Reads, and Nº of Views. ⚡️ FILTER, SEARCH, SORT, AND SHARE Use the Filter button to show the content list that meets certain data criteria: Example - show me a list of stories that: 👉Have an SEO score that is above 80% 👉Were updated by 'person X' after a certain date 👉Have an approval status of 'Pending' 👉The destination is set to 'LinkedIn profile of the CEO', 'Facebook page of the company' 👉The internal deadline is set to a certain date 👉Have the tag 'awareness' 👉The Language is 'English' ...
Great reporting tool!
