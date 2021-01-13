StoryChief 3.0

One tool to manage all your content marketing. Blogs, Social Media and Employee advocacy.
Valeri Potchekailov
I design stuff. Founder @ StoryChief.io
Miauw miaow there, Here at StoryChief, we are on the mission to help businesses grow with content marketing. There is a lot of noise and information out there. The best way to stand out is to create valuable, relevant content that is delivered to the right people at the right time. Quality content drives businesses towards trust and helps them become a thought leader in their niche. This version of StoryChief is the biggest update we've launched so far. Content marketing nowadays is not about being present on a certain channel. It's all about topics. Your audience is everywhere. On Linkedin, on Facebook, on Instagram, on Google, ... Content marketing is about delivering your topic in different formats on different channels. Writing an in-depth SEO-driven blog post so people can find you on Google, creating a video about the same topic and posting it on your Linkedin feed, repurposing as an infographic and posting it on Facebook, and grabbing a quote out of that blog post and turning it into a tweet. With StoryChief you can do just that. Multiformat, multichannel presence for your brand with all the necessary collaboration and approval features. StoryChief creates a layer of user-friendly awesomeness on top of all your channels and makes content creation an extraordinary experience. With this update you can now manage your articles, social media distribution, and employee advocacy, allowing your employees or fans/customers to easily reshare and like your content on their own networks. Some highlighted features: ✅ SEO assessment while writing ✅ Assign content briefs to colleagues ✅ Approval and feedback processes ✅ Plug and play integrations with the most popular CMS systems ✅ Share the company's content feeds with employees and let them engage in your content. ✅ Import your press contacts and distribute your press releases ✅ Collaborative content calendar ✅ Central content library Please check out the free trial and give us some feedback. We are always improving based on the feedback. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
4 years in the making, looking forward to keep growing in 2021!