StoryChief 2.0

StoryChief.io has always been about optimizing your content marketing process. Creating blog posts while being able to collaborate on them with your team, publishing them to all your channels with one click and measuring the results all in one place. Now it has become a central hub for all your content endeavors. Now, you can create content campaigns that are multi-format and multi-channel. Mix and match blog posts and stand-alone social posts all-in-one tool! Stories, images, links, videos, ... you name it, we publish it. Welcome to Social. We would love your feedback! Some of our other cooler features (because we personally love them all) allow you to: 🤝 Approval & Collaboration flow for articles and social posts 👩💻 Distribute articles and social posts to all your websites, social channels and newsletters with one click! 📆 Plan content in the Content Calendar 🚀 Gather multichannel results in one dashboard Please sign up for a free account and start throwing your thoughts right at us, both good and bad. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
@samrye_enspiral hey Sam! You can either create a campaign or individual blog/social posts. After posting them you'll be able to see how many views, reads and shares they have, either on a campaign level or individually, all in one screen :)
