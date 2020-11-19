StorifyMe
Nemanja Popovic
Maker
Hi, PH community. Thank you @kevin for hunting us! It is a great pleasure to feature StorifyMe here & thank you for giving us a look! Actually, you should consider yourself lucky to get a second of anyone’s focus, considering the information overload and short attention span. 😂 For those of you that are still reading, isn’t it funny how we perceive not having much time but always somehow tapping until the last story frame? You are on TikTok, Instagram or Snapchat, and all of a sudden it’s three in the morning. ⌚ We can’t say the same for long articles everyone skims. 📄 This is why we worked hard to create a platform where everyone can compose and ultimately own compelling and influential visual content - web stories. With StorifyMe, you can master the art of storytelling without design, coding, or writing skills and feature stories everywhere. And I literally mean anywhere. Yes, even outside of closed social media ecosystems. Retailers can use them inside shops or post-purchase experiences. 🛒 Content marketers can use them as mobile-first landing pages. 📱 Just say it and we can implement stories there. 👐 We believe that StorifyMe is a Blog 2.0. and such is a home for every modern and passionate storyteller. I hope you’ll find many benefits from StorifyMe and that our product will serve you in so many ways! If you have questions or feedback, please leave a comment below! 🙂 Nemanja Popovic (Co-founder & CEO) nemanja@storifyme.com
Nice Work @jana_filipovic !
@jana_filipovic @maximilian_fleitmann Thank you!
Interesting idea. Good luck with the product.
@csaba_kissi Thanks! :)
@jana_filipovic awesome product! I like the fact that you even can measure the results.👍
Hey, this is awesome, is it made just for apps?
Hey @mike_garibaldi , thanks for asking :) No, not only for apps, our stories can be used anywhere (on website, shown on top of Google, you will have a link for each of them so you can use them as landing pages and etc). Let me know if this helps?