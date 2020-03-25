Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mátyás Gergő
Maker
Hey hunters and makers! We’re very proud of introducing StoriesOnBoard 2.0...🚀 For those of you who never met us yet: The typical product backlog is an endless flat list of features that the team doesn’t understand. Nobody’s connected, nobody’s on the same page, and half of the product vision only exists inside your head. This is the main reason for missed deadlines and unnecessary features that eat away at your budget. StoriesOnBoard gives you perspective - so you can think about strategy. 🤔 It allows you to see what’s really important to the big picture, and understand exactly what the customers want. From there you can: ☑️ Share your product vision with colleagues or remote clients. ☑️ Implement the right features at the right time ☑️ Prioritize features into a release Then when it’s ready to implement, StoriesOnBoard integrates directly with your favorite project management software. We already have over 1,100 agile product teams amongst our customers.🥳 For those of you already familiar with StoriesOnBoard, there is a massive set of features improving the user experience: 👉radically redesigned user interface 👉 ample of UX improvements such as navigation and sharing options 👉 brand new commenting experience 👉 a wide set of features for involving non-technical members 👉 numerous improvements for a better collaboration eg board discussion, mentioning, notifications 👉 slack app - to follow the project on the go You can learn everything about it right here: https://storiesonboard.com Cheers Gergo CMO at StoriesOnBoard
Upvote (1)Share