Stories by Freepik

Awesome illustrations for your next project

Stories by Freepik is a new project featuring illustrations that are 100% editable and come in different colors and styles. You can animate them with our online editor, and you can even choose your favorite background (simple, detailed or none at all).
Esther González
Esther González
Maker
Stories by Freepik features illustrations that depict all kinds of concepts and situations, and you can include them in landing pages, social media posts, presentations or any project that needs a little boost. The best thing is that you don't need to be an expert designer—everyone can easily use them! These illustrations are totally customizable and are available in different styles, so we're sure you'll find the one that best suits your needs.
