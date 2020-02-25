StorePreviewer
Dominik Sobe
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunters! Today, after some weeks of serious crafting 👨🏽💻I am finally launching StorePreviewer. 🤔 Problem I am currently in the process of creating my second app which will be soon launched on the App Store. Whenever I want to try out or publish a new app I encounter this one repeating and very annoying problem: There is no way for me to see how my app’s copy and screenshots will actually look like. On the App Store. In real life. On the device. Playing around with various Sketch/Figma templates is nice for perhaps that one logo preview but iterating over multiple screenshot ideas is quite cumbersome and takes a lot of time. Not even thinking about doing it for multiple devices, dark and light mode as well as the list and detail view. 💭 Thoughts Optimizing your app’s copy and screenshots should be a creative, productive and most important fun process. Inspired by Preview Hunt from the wonderful makers @andreyazimov and @rdev, I thought that there has to be a better solution. 🛠️ Solution I created a web app based on this premise. StorePreviewer is a useful developer tool that helps you preview your app on the App Store in the way it should be. 💎 Features ✅ Live preview of your app’s name, subtitle, description, app icon, screenshots and more ✅ Switch between list and detail view ✅ Easily drag and drop/rearrange your screenshots ✅ Multiple devices (currently iPhone X/11 6.5” and iPhone 6/7/8 5.5”) ✅ Smart icon/screenshot size detection and error handling ✅ Local storage of your current preview so you will not lose your progress once you have closed your browser ✅ .zip export for text and images for sharing with friends and colleagues ✅ Even more awesome features in the PRO version (dark mode view etc.) Thanks for checking out my product! If you have any questions please don't hesitate to ask them 🥳 I would love to get your feedback! P.S Yes, a Google PlayStore version is on the to-do list.
