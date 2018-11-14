StockBlocker for Firefox

StockBlocker is a Chrome Extension which is now available for Firefox. Use the StockBlocker extension to hide stock photos from Google Images search results.
Internationalising your Chrome Extension is not a futilityIn January, I attended the Awwwards Conference in Amsterdam where Developer Evangelist Christian Heilmann was speaking about mistakes in web design. He talked about an interesting phenomenon called "Creative monoculture". It basically means that everybody has the same computer, the same operating system and the same kind of tools and we just expect people to use these as well.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What made you think of this?
Dries De SchepperMaker@driesdeschepper · Creative Designer, Deloitte Digital
@aaronoleary As an Art Director who constantly needs images from Google Images for my mockups, I was tired of seeing all these images with watermarks, so I basically created it for myself at first, but it looks like quite a lot of people find it useful. There are around 5000 Chrome users who use it on a weekly basis. And because I recently switched back to Firefox, I'm more than happy to make it available for all Firefox users!
Felix Garriau@flxg · PM
Nice plugin! I guess I can now switch to firefox again. ☺️
Dries De SchepperMaker@driesdeschepper · Creative Designer, Deloitte Digital
@flxg Thanks! I switched back :-)
