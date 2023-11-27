Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Stepsize
See Stepsize’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Stepsize AI
Stepsize AI
GenAI Product Development Reports
Visit
Upvote 22
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Stepsize uses GenAI to automatically create stunning and digestible updates about your product development. It intelligently analyzes project data from Jira or Linear, so you can keep all of your stakeholders up-to-date without lifting a finger.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Stepsize
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Stepsize
Editor-first issue tracker for a healthy codebase
18
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Stepsize AI by
Stepsize
was hunted by
Murat Mutlu
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alexandre Omeyer
,
Amneet
,
Matthieu Louis
,
Nick Omeyer
,
Alaa Bouayed
and
Martin Krivobarski
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Stepsize
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on November 19th, 2021.
Upvotes
22
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report