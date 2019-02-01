StepShot Guides PRO
Create guides and video tutorials with no hassle
StepShot Guides Pro allows you to quickly create step-by-step tutorials and videos. Fully automate the way you create any help article or training material:
- capture your steps with every mouse click
- generate step descriptions
- code-free customization
- save 90% of your time
Reviews
- Pros:
they’ve implemented OCR technology and improved a version for MacCons:
Some updates need a bit long to wait
Drastically speeds up the process of preparing help articles and any training materials for my teamHelga Zabalkanskaya has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Pro version allows to quickely create knowledbase articles and easily transfer & share knowledge within an organizationCons:
Haven’t found any of them yet
Have been using this software for more than a year and it became our favorite productivity tool so farOstap Yaroshevych has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Sasha ReminnyiMaker@sasha_reminnyi · CEO at StepShot
Hello Product Hunters! Thanks, @chrismessina for featuring us! We are truly excited to be back to Product Hunt and present here the new and upgraded version of our product - StepShot Guides Pro - which is a new-generation tool aimed to ease your documentation pains, help you create and share walkthroughs, educate yourself and your colleagues. This time, our team has been working on the implementation of new advanced features that will help: Make engaging videos and demos Create step-by-step guides with every mouse click Automatically recognize text from screenshot and paste it where you need Automatically generate text descriptions to each step Prepare quick help articles Easily onboard newbies, train employees, and create learning materials Systemize routine procedures Our new features include: Unlimited export into video + auto-narration Code-free and fully-customizable PDF template editor Export into Word + in-built templates Optical character recognition (OCR technology) Rich text editing Export into HTML, WordPress and as Images Totally redesigned and customizable capturing process My team and I are really enthusiastic about sharing all these with you and would really appreciate any feedback and questions you may have. P.S. We’d also like to provide the Product Hunt community with a special 50% discount. To get it, apply the “PRODUCTHUNT” promo code at the checkout.
