Home
→
Product
→
Steadworth
Steadworth
Down payment assistance app for homebuyers
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Steadworth has pioneered an alternative to paying PMI or waiting to save for a down payment by providing homebuyers with funds needed to get to a 20% down payment, in return for a percentage of the home’s appreciation.
Launched in
Fintech
Payments
Tech
by
Steadworth
About this launch
Down payment assistance app for homebuyers
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Andrew Shingleton
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Tech
. Made by
Andrew Shingleton
and
Lester Nare
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Steadworth's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report