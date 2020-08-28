Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Mentors
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
StatusEntry
StatusEntry
Affordable Status Page Product as SaaS
Web App
Productivity
+ 3
get it
UPVOTE
11
Notify users when incident happens. Communicate with your users when your services are having an outage. Incidents happen, what matters is being open to your users and notify them.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
3 Reviews
5.0/5
William Fernandez
Looks good! Good luck on launching.
Upvote (1)
Share
5h
Steven Dixon
Director, Product Development
Nice product. Great launch!
Upvote (1)
Share
4h
Send