Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Status Buddy

Status Buddy

Keep track of Apple's system statuses right in your menu bar

get it
StatusBuddy is a simple app that shows an icon on your Mac's menu bar. When an Apple service is having issues, the icon shows a red badge and you can click it to check what's going on.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Nicolas Charvoz
Nicolas Charvoz
Hunter
Discovered this tool on 9to5 mac ! It's really easy to use. And really convenient when you need to get a system status real quick !
UpvoteShare