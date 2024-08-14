  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. StatsCrave
    StatsCrave

    StatsCrave

    Your music analytics platform

    Free
    A platform that offers comprehensive streaming statistics of various music giants. Track your listening pattern, top artists, albums & tracks discover new music, and stay updated on trends & pop culture developments effortlessly.
    Launched in
    Music
    Analytics
    Pop culture
     by
    StatsCrave
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Next.js
    Shadcn UI
    AWS
    About this launch
    StatsCrave
    StatsCraveYour ultimate music analytics platform
    0
    reviews
    21
    followers
    StatsCrave by
    StatsCrave
    was hunted by
    Rishabh
    in Music, Analytics, Pop culture. Made by
    Rishabh
    . Featured on August 15th, 2024.
    StatsCrave
    is not rated yet. This is StatsCrave's first launch.
    Upvotes
    25
    Vote chart
    Comments
    9
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -