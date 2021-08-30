Sign In
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Stately Viz
Stately Viz
Visualize, simulate, and inspect your state machines
🏷 Free
Developer Tools
get it
UPVOTE
43
Stately Viz visualizes, simulates, and inspects state machines and statecharts created with XState in real-time.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
Mobile Chat Kit
Promoted
UI kits & sample apps for building in-app mobile chat